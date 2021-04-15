Beckham’s Inter Miami, to the assault of the MLS

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

The MLS This Saturday, April 17, the American will kick off a new season. A league that continues to expand, because after the incorporation in 2020 of the Nashville SC and from Inter Miami property of David beckham, the Austin FC will debut this season. In total, 13 teams in the Western Conference and 14 in the East. But only one can be proclaimed champion.

Among the main contenders is Inter Miami. After paying for their inexperience the previous year, the Florida team has some of the best squads in the country. MLS. Illustrious figures like the Gaul Blaise matuidi and the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain the talent of young people like the midfielder joins Lewis morgan. But the team trained by Phil Neville it will not be easy.

The Angeles FC, led by the Mexican Carlos candle, and the Atlanta United, with the Venezuelan Josef Martinez as a big star, they will present their candidacy. Less media on this side of the ‘puddle’, the champion, Columbus Crew -with the Barcelona striker Miguel Berry in their ranks-, and the current finalist and 2019 champion, Seattle Sounders, also start with many options.

In a campaign in which fans will return to a large part of the stadiums, the MLS has developed a strict protocol for the prevention, detection and monitoring of covid-19. Among the most important measures, the three Canadian clubs will assume US headquarters from the start.