The arrival of Daniele De Rossi to Mouth in 2019 it surprised both locals and strangers. The intentions of stars to play in Argentine soccer were always known, but they had never come to fruition. For this reason, we will take a tour of those transfers that sounded strong in the pass markets, but did not occur. There are names like David Beckham, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo, among others.

1. David Beckham to River

“The arrival of David Beckham to River is 80% closed “, said the businessman Guillermo Toffoni in January 2014. It was the great rumor of that pass market, while the leaders of the “Millionaire” replied that they did not know anything about it. It was even advanced that the brand that dressed and sponsored the player would bear the costs. His last team was Paris Saint Germain.

2. Ronaldo to Boca

In 1994, the “Phenomenon”, which at that time began to demonstrate its worth with only 17 years in Cruzeiro, was offered and even the “Xeneize” wrote it down by wire. Finally, to Mouth the Colombian arrived John Jairo Tréllez and the Brazilian went -months later- to PSV Eindhoven.

3. Roberto Carlos to San Lorenzo

In October 2009, the Brazilian left back played for Fernerbahce (Turkey) and he admitted the possibility. “Yes, it’s true, it comes from the side of San Lorenzo. I was talking with William Marin because now in December I terminate the contract with Fenerbahce. He asked me if I have an interest in coming to San Lorenzo and I said yes, talk to the people in San Lorenzo to see the possibilities, “he was sliding back then. Finally, after leaving the Turkish club, he returned to his country to play in Corinthians.

4. Rivaled Racing

In 2004, after leaving the Milan, the Brazilian figure was offered to the “Academy”. Petrobras, then sponsor of the Avellaneda club, offered to pay his salary. However, the transfer did not take place and the 10th passed from Cruzeiro from your country to Olympiakos from Greece.

5. Pep Guardiola to River

In mid-2005, the news started to sound strong:Pep Guardiola to River? His representative José María OrobitgHe even gave the go-ahead to the chance. “TO Pep he likes good football and in Argentina he has it assured. The economic issue is secondary, because it has higher offers, “he explained. Anyway, after playing in the Al-Ahli Doha (Qatar) would not arrive at the Núñez club since he would opt for the Dorados de Sinaloa (Mexico) that his compatriot was driving Juan Manuel Lillo.

6. Gianluigi Buffon to Boca

In mid-2018, the “Xeneize” was looking for an archer and the Italian’s name began to ring strongly. “Angelici spoke to me that they had called him to ask him,” he acknowledged at the time. Guillermo Barros Schelotto. However, that same year, Buffon He commented that it was not close. “I tell you the truth: nobody called me directly. I with Carlos Tevez I have a great friendship. So if they had needed me, for You look I would have done such a crazy thing, “he said. Finally, it came Stephen Andrada.

7. Carlos Valderrama at Newell’s

One of the most striking cases. In early 1995, the “Kid” traveled to rosary beads and he was presenting in the Parque de la Independencia, but he never got to play with the red and black shirt. “They told me that when I got to the ArgentinaThey gave me a preview of the contract, which is what is always done. I went, we had dinner and when we finished I was waiting for that advance that never came because the excuses started. So I thought, ‘If the first day is bad, everything is going to be bad.’ So I went back, “he recalled in 2019.

8. Ronaldinho to Gymnastics

In November 2016, elections were held to define the new president of “Lobo” and Mariano Cowen, one of the candidates, sought to deliver a coup. “We closed his contract at $ 1,200,000 for six months, he was very excited. On November 25 he wanted us to immediately travel to Porto Alegre to sign the pre-referendum pre-contract to win the elections but it was crazy, you voted the next day, “he confessed years later Cowen. Finally, Gabriel Pellegrino was elect like president and “Dinho” never arrived at the club of Silver.

9. Guti to River

“I was 99% going to play RiverBut my wife and I thought about the situation and decided that it was not the most convenient. Argentina He is very far away and she is pregnant and needs to be close to her family, “confirmed the Spaniard, who won a distinguished visit to the Real Madrid, in 2012. The “Millionaire” had completed the promotion to First and was looking to shake the market. It was very close, but it did not happen.

10. Gennaro Gattuso to Boca

The Italian himself recognized it in 2017. “It is not a secret that Mouth It is a team that I always admired. I was lucky to play two Intercontinental, one with victory and one with defeat, against Mouth and I played a friendly in Audi Cup, in Germany. In 2012 I was close to going to Mouth. But my wife is in the house, ha. My boys were very young and it was not the family situation to go, “he argued. After leaving that year of Milan, Gattuso happened to Zion of Switzerland, where he retired.