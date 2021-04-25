Beckham left perfumes and fashion to be the face of a UN vaccination campaign



The Briton is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

David beckham He has not stopped being on the world table after retiring from football. The owner of Inter Miami, of Major League Soccer, is a very media character and one of the most important images in the sports world and beyond. In this opportunity, English became the face of World Immunization Week, created by United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

David Beckham said Covid has “reminded us about the power of vaccines” @UNICEF https://t.co/JmZPkk3RuL – Evening Standard (@standardnews) April 23, 2021

The objective of this campaign is that, from the image of Beckham, serve as inspiration for the world community to be immunized and protect their families. “Inspire confidence in vaccines and encourage parents around the world to vaccinate their children with deadly diseases”, This was highlighted by the organization.

David Beckham participated in a video in which he reflects on the changes that have taken place since the arrival of the coronavirus. “Covid-19 has made us realize how many things we took for granted. The freedom to go out and spend time with our families and friends, the opportunity to hug the people we love”, Said the ex-footballer in the video clip in which he wore a t-shirt with the Unicef ​​logo.

This World Immunization Week, join @UNICEF and Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham to help vaccinate the world. For every like, RT or reply on this post, UNICEF partners will unlock $ 1 for our lifesaving vaccine programs up to $ 5M. #VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/Io6L9rPsK3 – Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) April 23, 2021

Beckham: pro vaccines

In this sense, the owner of Inter Miami and UN Goodwill Ambassador, assured that through vaccines we will be able to resume the life we ​​had before the arrival of the pandemic. “Vaccines work, protect children and adults, and save millions of lives every year”, He highlighted.

Finally, the ‘Galactic’ of Real Madrid, expressed with concern the fact that millions of children do not have the possibility of being vaccinated. Beckham encouraged people to get immunized, believing that It is the way to be able to resume life with the regularity that was lost with the arrival of the pandemic.

“However, there are still about 20 million children in the world who do not receive the vaccines they need to be safe, so, please get vaccinated and vaccinate your children. We will get out of this together and vaccines will help us do it“Concluded the former Manchester United star.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham joins the global vaccination drive 💙 👇https: //t.co/GDPhDzj8ti#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/5Opx2Uw4ba – UNICEF South Asia (@UNICEFROSA) April 23, 2021

World immunization week is promoted by Unicef and it is developed every year, in the last week of April. The objective of this campaign is to promote vaccination in the world.