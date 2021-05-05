Beckenbauer fully approves the signing of Nagelsmann

05/05/2021 at 7:58 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The former German footballer, Franz beckenbauer, raved about the signing of Julian Nagelsmann as the new coach of Bayern Munich for next season. In an interview he did for the German newspaper Bild, Beckenbauer fully endorsed the club’s commitment to the current Leipzig manager. “Bayern made a good choice. Definitely& rdquor ;.

He also considers that, although he barely has 33 years, the manager is ready to take on the challenge of managing a club like Bayern. “It is clear that the team is going to prove it. It is so. He knows. You must be prepared for this“The coach arrives as a replacement for Hansi Flick, who will leave the team at the end of the season.

Since joining RB Lepizig from Hoffenheim, the team has always been at the top of the Bundesliga, even competing with Bayern Munich. All this added to a unique style of play that even allowed them to reach some Champions semi-finals in the 2019-20 season.

Franz beckenbauer is a Bayern Munich legend. His 14 seasons, where he got four Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and three European Cups, among many others, place it as a benchmark in the history of the Bavarian club. Now, after the incorporation of Julian Nagelsmann, the former German footballer fully supports the arrival of the new coach.