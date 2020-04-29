Music is making us stay sane these days where being at home is the only option to avoid massive coronavirus contagion. Fortunately many of our favorite musicians are joining this work, putting on live shows from their homes or sharing some of their best performances from the past, but now dear Beck joined this great list.

Everyone’s favorite guitar player has decided to share with us some songs from his repertoire and others from other artists to make the quarantine more enjoyable. On April 27, the musician showed the world his acoustic version of the song “I Am The Cosmos” from the pop rock singer and songwriter, Chris Bell.

Just like all of us who are spending these days at home (only being cool as always), Beck played with just an acoustic guitar and from the comfort of his home this song, one of her favorites, as she had frequently performed it in the past. Although maybe The most remembered occasion was when he teamed up with Wilco to play “I Am The Cosmos” in 2013..

Here we leave this great cover for you to listen to:

See on YouTube

And if this wasn’t enough to lift the spirits of his fans, Beck also shared with all of us one of his most remembered shows in recent years. Is about The presentation that the Los Angeles musician gave on June 2, 2018 at the We Love Green Festival in Paris, France.

At that concert, the güero threw a short but forceful set, where he played classic tracks like “Loser,” “Mixed Bizness,” “Devil’s Haircut,” “Girl,” and more. But He also took the opportunity to play songs from his then recent studio album, Colors., which we remember from songs like “Wow”, “Dreams” and “Up All Night”. It also gave him time to cover the Rolling Stones, Chic, Talking Heads, Gary Numan, among others. HERE you can check the entire setlist.

Although there were 12 songs that were thrown throughout this presentation, beyond going down in history as a full-length concert, Beck demonstrated the huge showman he is when he gets on stage, connecting with the entire public and coordinating his great support band to put together choreographies. Without a doubt one of the best we have today.

But hey, stop talking, stop what you are doing and have a complete presentation of Beck at the We Love Green festival below: