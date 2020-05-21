For most people, this phrase was made popular by Eugenio Derbez’s La Familia Peluche program, (although in that program it was applied to a girl), however for my sons and some friends of my daughter, this phrase is an anecdote from his adolescence.

As parents, after the breakup of a relationship, we always carry a feeling of guilt (sometimes less, sometimes older) for not being able to be with our child (ren) enough, even in my case, that when I separated, my children they stayed to live with me.

I think this is because, unlike mothers, who naturally establish individual ties with each child, fathers, even if we try, make establishing these ties more difficult.

Since my oldest daughter was little, I was the one who went to school meetings and her mother attended when I couldn’t do it for work reasons. But to the open classes and competitions, we both went.

When you attend school meetings you realize that there are generally 85% of mothers and only 15% of parents, although I must admit that by the time I went to the last school meetings of my son, the youngest, the percentage of parents had increased, but I think that in no case was it more than 30% of the total.

Without fear of sounding pretentious, I think my children’s schools would have loved it if their mother had attended and not me, because since she was there, she did try to take advantage of the meeting, instead of going to wait for that the different teachers finished speaking and being able to end the meeting, as normally happens with the assistants.

In another writing, I will go deeper into this topic of school meetings and courses for parents of schools, but for now I just wanted to give as a reference that in our family, the one who went to the meetings was me.

When my son entered high school, it was already clear to him, his teachers and his parents, that traditional school was not something that worked for him, but it was something necessary to get to university to study what he was really passionate about, which in that moment already had more than defined.

So the problem arose every month, because every month they delivered the grades, they were given to each student in the classroom, but for what they failed more than 4 onwards, one of their parents had to go to collect it and they were delivered in a tripartite meeting between Coordinator-Student-Parent.

The first two months I made the appointment free, but after the third, I had a monthly appointment at his school, to have the tripartite meeting and in that it was absolutely clear that for my son everything that happened at school did not matter to him.

Now, the anecdote to which the title refers is the following. After having attended one of these “tripartite meetings” in which, it was more than clear, that my son did not make the slightest attempt to take the subjects of his grade forward, I returned to the office and in the afternoon I arrived at my house straight to talk to my son.

In the house were some friends of my oldest daughter doing a job, I greeted quickly, I went up to talk to my son and he was the one who told him: why can’t you be a normal child … who fails 3 subjects and then you receive the comments from your teachers, instead of having to go and receive them and treat me like I’m an absent dad, I don’t know what happens to you at school or in life?

Because in schools they “assume” that if the student does poorly in various subjects it is because their parents do not pay attention to them. But for them it is even clearer that the father is a provider father who does not get involved with his children and they don’t bother to find out if this is the case, they just assume it.

As I have commented in previous writings, I have been a father who in all stages of my two children has been close to each one. So my claim, why do I have to be judged and condemned for what I am not, just because my son was lazy to put some effort into his school?

Why do parents continue to be labeled only as providers and not as real participants in the education and training of their children? Why do teachers assume something that they do not know?

Why do working parents (moms and dads) carry a feeling of guilt that we maintain for the rest of our lives, always thinking that we do less than we could for our children? While not all parents bear the blame, there is a large number who do.

Returning to the subject, I knew perfectly well that my son would not be an honor roll student and neither did he demand it, because the problem was not one of capacity, it was one of effort and he decided not to make any effort.

I explained to him that in life it is not enough to “throw him desire”, it is necessary to “throw coconut” also, that is to say, it is necessary to know which battles to fight, simply due to having greater tranquility in life.

Do not think that it was easy to understand each child, because they had conflicts at school that were their responsibility and in those cases, I was going to put on my face and that the teachers would complain, practically to me, for the failures of one or the other.

But when the problem was not one of my children, I did not remain silent and defended them in front of teachers and principals. This made them know that they were supported but not necessarily overprotected.

Today, after seeing them already grown, I think that although I had to endure several criticisms, my children are on the right track to be able to realize their dreams and understand reality. Because not everything in life is dreams, reality is very complicated and they have understood it that way and they take their part, both in dreaming and acting.

Just so as not to leave the anecdote without end, I will tell you that my daughter’s friends who were at home, when they heard the phrase “why are you not a normal child … who fails 3 subjects and bears their responsibility?”, they were very surprised, because their parents would never have said something like that to them. What’s more, the comment seemed memorable to them and even today they remember that story.

A lot of people may think that this comment shows that I am a consenting or overlapping dad, but time ended up giving me reason, when after blood, sweat and tears, my son finished high school, when he arrived at university and studied a career related to him. Grades were no longer a problem and school was no longer a nightmare for him and me.

My philosophy as a father was always to allow each of my children to develop at their own pace and with their affinities. Of course, this “excessive freedom” that I gave my children generated a lot of criticism, but despite it I kept the “format” in their education and today I can say that I am fully proud of my children.

I understand that for many parents, getting good grades in school is an obligation for all children, however when we really get to know each child we understand that this does not necessarily apply to everyone.

Every scolding I gave to one of my children increased my feeling of guilt, thinking that perhaps we (his parents) were partly responsible for those actions that deserved scolding. However, by “letting” my children be allowed them to understand their responsibility in these actions.

As I said at the beginning of the text, parents accumulate guilt with their children and sometimes for no real reason, but simply feeling guilty does not resolve any situation; We have that fault with “the children” in the plural and we should be able to discriminate that feeling for each child.

If we manage to establish individual ties with each child, this guilt will be more manageable or even with some child, it will not even be present.

There are no perfect families, children or parents, we are all moving forward according to what we are experiencing, therefore comparing our family with others is somewhat idle. No advice applies to everyone, but it can be adapted to our reality and in our opinion, all the advice is useful.

