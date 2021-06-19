Because we no longer have time to read: books summarized in 15-minute readings | Life

Summarizing books in a 15-minute reading may seem sacrilegious to you, but the 19 million users of Blinklist do not think the same.

Technology allows us to complete tasks faster. Far from treasuring that free time, what we do is assign ourselves more tasks. So we don’t have time for anything. Not even to read a good book.

That is why there are services such as Blinklist, Sumizeit, BUUK App, Booknotes, Snapreads, ReadingIQ, getAbstract, and many others, which basically what they do is summarize the books in 15 minute readings.

Before you get your hands on your head at the prospect of a summary of War and Peace or The Lord of the Rings, it must be said that, at least in the case of Blinklist, which is the one we have examined, these are non-fiction books.

They are mostly self-help books, biographies, history, knowledge, marketing, etc.

And it is a method that works, because as we have said Blinklist has 19 million users by 2021, which is a very significant figure considering that their summary books are only available in English and German.

In total it offers more than 4,500 titles and they are accessed through a monthly subscription that costs 6.67 euros per month, with a free trial month.

It also has short or summary podcast, what’s calling shortcast.

Really a self-help or knowledge book can be summarized in a 15 minute read? It is true that many of these titles become too ornate and go around the same idea over and over again, but there are cases where it seems difficult to summarize all the ideas in a text in a handful of pages, without leaving anything important out.

Regardless, the formula seems to work. According to Blinklist, 95% of its users read more than before, 91% have better life habits, and 87% have experienced positive changes in their lives thanks to the summary readings of self-help, improvement, knowledge, etc.

If you are curious, take a look at their website.