Major League Baseball remains without a plan for the 2020 season and the worst case scenario, aside from no game, appears to be a 48 game season. Such a short season will essentially rob players of a year of their careers, and some players may never reach iconic milestones due to lost time.

Some records that were about to be broken may never happen now that the 2020 season is very much in jeopardy and at best for players it would be with a reduced campaign. Albert Pujols has 656 home runs, and should be able to pass Willie Mays’ mark of 660, assuming there is a 2020 season. That would put him fifth of all time, which can be as high as possible. Pujols only has a contract until 2021 and he is already 40 years old. He had 23 home runs in 131 games last season, and it doesn’t seem like he can reach the elusive 700 home runs given his current pace. While 44 home runs in two seasons were already a question mark for Pujols, hitting most of them in 2021 seems highly unlikely.

Joining the 500-homer club Miguel Cabrera once seemed like a missed conclusion. However, he has hit a total of 31 home runs since 2017, and has had a drastic decline while continuing to raise a fortune. Cabrera currently has 477 home runs, and he may not get much playing time in 2020 if the goal is to develop j

Robinson Cano was traded to the Mets prior to the 2019 season and had one of the worst years of his career, but he is still nearing the 3,000th hit milestone and currently has 2,570. Counting 2020, Cano has four years under contract to reach that goal … but will his body reach the end of the agreement? A shortened campaign will likely erase more than half a season, and then the slugger may lose playing time.

Jon Lester is 36 years old, and it seems that his option conferred for 2021 has no chance of success, unless he restructures his contract. I needed to reach 200 entries this year, and that is almost impossible now. That leaves the future of the left-hander in doubt, and being able to reach 200 victories is in danger.