The manager of monthly industrial research at the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), André Macedo, estimates that although the falls recorded by the Brazilian industrial sector in March are comparable to those seen in May 2018, the impact on the final result of 2020 will be worse than that observed that year.

In March of this year, the industry’s fall was 9.1%, only less than the 11% decrease recorded in May 2018 (truckers’ strike). In April, the expectation is that the retraction will be even greater, since the impact in March was observed more strongly in the last two weeks of the month.

According to Macedo, in 2018 the strong decline of the industry occurred only in the month of May and then there was recovery, while for this year the motivation is the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19) and it is not sure how long it will last.

He predicts that at least March, April and May will be affected according to indications such as collective vacations in some sectors, continued social isolation and reduced production.

According to Macedo, in high production in the industry there are products linked to the current situation, such as toilet paper, absorbents, diapers, deodorants, soaps, detergents, shampoos, syringes, needles, rubber gloves, protective devices and coffins, “but they are insufficient to bring the category to growth “, he said.

Food, rising in the annual comparison (3.4%) but falling in the monthly (-0.5%) also shows that they are being demanded, mainly due to social isolation, with more people cooking in homes, “but they are items isolated ones that are not able to reverse the fall of the industry “, he explained.

