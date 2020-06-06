Mexico City.- The Metro Collective Transportation System launched a campaign to invite users of this form of transportation to remain silent during your trips to decrease the emission of saliva droplets which can become a factor of Covid-19 contagion.

The measure is considering scientific analyzes that show that one of the most common ways of spreading the new coronavirus is through saliva drops who say goodbye when talking, sneezing or coughing, even from asymptomatic people.

To spread the campaign, the Metro is drawing on posters, social networks, audios and palettes that have assigned police to the busiest stations. He also recalled that the use of face masks is necessary during trips in this transport system.

Parallel to these actions to avoid contagion, it is also promoting that public transport, such as buses and minibuses, go to 50 percent of their capacity in order to avoid crowds of people.

Further, the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) began days of massive sanitation of capital taxis; the goal is that all the 140 thousand concessioned taxis that provide service offer security to users.

For buildings, the deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Mauricio Tabe, supported inhabitants of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office with the disinfection of common areas of buildings, such as corridors, stairs and roofs.

The private initiative is also supporting sanitationAn example of this is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which installed two disinfection modules in the Supply Center to disinfect, free of charge, the vehicles that come to stock up on goods and products.

These are two VW Transporter models that are operated by trained personnel and that are offering the service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.