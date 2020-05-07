The sequel to the fantastic world combined with real aspects will have a very significant change, as this week it was revealed that Louis Leterrier is the new director of ‘Bright 2’, replacing filmmaker David Ayer.

In 2017, the Netflix released ‘Bright’ starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, who played a couple of policemen of different races (human and orc) who must protect a mysterious elf from various gangs, who are looking for her in the slums of the city of Los Angeles.

At the time the movie got 11 million views in the first three days since its release, breaking a record on the streaming platform, although not everything was perfect, because on Rotten Tomatoes by experts, the feature film got 28% approval.

The above motivated Netflix to approve a second part which had to be done as soon as possible, unfortunately it has had many difficulties in its process, among one of the problems are the busy schedules that both smith and edgerton have hadNow Ayer’s withdrawal from production is added, due to other commitments he has.

Despite the above, this could mean good news, as the . portal reported that Louis Leterrier is the new director of ‘Bright 2’; This filmmaker has several years of experience standing out with films like ‘The Transporter ‘,’ The Incredible Hulk ‘,’ Clash of The Titans’, ‘Now You See Me’, He was also involved in the development of the series ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’, also produced by Netflix.

As for the script, it had initially been written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, responsible for ‘Beauty and the Beast’, but now the sequel will be based on TS Nowlin’s script, who made the scripts for the ‘The Maze Runner’ saga. At the moment there is no date for the start of recordings.