Because of Mariah Carey? Luis Miguel and his brother distanced themselves | Instagram

The characters of the singer Luis Miguel and his younger brother Sergio would culminate in a moment of tension that marked the distance between them, it would be because Mariah carey! assures a journalist and writer.

Although the singer Luis MigueHe is a very lonely person, it is with his brother Alejandro Basteri with whom he can be seen most frequently, however, his younger brother Sergio, rarely appears with him, author of “King’s Gold“, Javier León Herrera, explains the reasons.

The Spanish writer and journalist who has written about the life of the “music star”, Javier León, exposes the reasons why the artist and his younger brother, Sergio Gallego Basteri they ended up estranged. “It was all due to a bad day and the strong character they both share.”

It must be taken into account that Sergio, Luis Miguel’s little brother, like him, have two things in common, they are very good people, but they are two beings of strong character.

“Sergio paid for the broken dishes”

There was a meeting at the worst possible moment, where Luis Miguel had come from living an episode with Mariah Carey’s mother, which seemed to him in some way because something offensive against him, in short, he was not in the mood that day to receive anyone and it turns out that he already had an appointment with his brother, to face what was the issue of his future.

You may be interested “Marcela is not going to appear” and Luis Miguel will not say it, they reveal

The author, in collaboration with Juan Manuel Navarro, expose in one of the most recent works “Oro de rey” the moment in which a confrontation between the star and his younger brother breaks out.

There a conversation took place that ended in that clash of strong characters.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The writer, journalist and photographer of Spanish origin, who through the recent book “Oro de Rey”, gives continuity to two others released in previous years, “Luis mi rey” (1997) Luis Miguel: La Historia “(2018).

The most recent work, which arrives precisely this April 18 in the middle of the premiere of the second season that portrays the life of the greatest figure of the show.

The biographies authorized by the interpreter have been the watershed for the scenes of the Luis Miguel series on Netflix. “Oro de Rey” gives continuity to various aspects of the complex life of the “superstar” and also exposes the reasons why the eldest son of Marcela Basteri and Luis Rey lives estranged from his younger brother.

You may be interested Luis Miguel will start, the series with the premiere of two episodes

Mariah Carey captures the break with Luis Miguel in a book

Not only, the “divo de México” would have his story reflected in books and series, Mariah Carey herself would also leave a part of her life printed in the book called “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” where she portrays the relationship she had with Gallego Basteri, whom he once dreamed of meeting.

The famous New York interpreter would reveal that if the relationship between the two did not work out, it was mainly due to the character of one of the most beloved artists in Latin America. “It has a very difficult character,” he exposes in the middle of the chapters of his book.

In short, the singer of famous songs like “Without you”, “All I Want For Christmas is You”, etc., reveals that in good times, “Micky” could be kind, generous and spontaneous “, but at worst, “he was erratic and anxious,” as if a black cloud settled over his head.

At the end of the day, he was not the right man, she said.

It may interest you. Did you go to Christian nodal? Belinda dedicates song by José Alfredo

The famous singer would even take therapies to heal and understand that “Luismi” was not the right man for her, their relationship was on very good terms and he is someone of whom she has good memories, she would have pointed out.