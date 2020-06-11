Now that Henry Cavill has renewed his contract to stay at the DCEU, fans imagined that Superman would eventually have its long-awaited sequel, however. the studio has other plans for the character, so before giving him a new solo movie, he will make some cameos in other movies in this universe, it was also revealed that JJ Abrams would delay ‘Man of Steel 2’ to take care of his interests.

Despite being considered the face of DC, since his debut in ‘Man of Steel’ released in 2013, Superman has only appeared in three DCEU movies, what will change soon with the arrival of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, a film that influenced Cavill to stay in this universe, however, his next solo film will have to wait for the moment.

This is because ‘Man of Steel 2’ is not a priority for Warner Bros, since before they prefer to output the films of other superheroes and the main reason would be that the studio has an agreement with Bad Robot, a company that belongs to Abrams and apparently some clauses include the man of steel, so before thinking about a sequel will have to be agreed with the director of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’.

According to the Heroic Hollywood site, ‘Man of Steel 2 ‘is detained in part to a $ 500 million deal Bad Robot did with Warner Media, so there have been some rumors that Abrams is involved in the production of the sequel to Superman, as explained by a source from said portal. “If your plan is to bring in a top-notch filmmaker like J.J. Abrams to direct such property, like Superman, is going to demand that they do the casting of whoever they want in the main role, “he explained.

This makes complete sense, since if Abrams is put in charge of the project, he will want to choose the actor who will play the man of steel In his version and if he is not Henry Cavill, this could cause a conflict of interest within the studio, so before they want to see how the actor is doing in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and in the cameos they are preparing and based on that will make a decision.

This is how JJ Abrams would delay ‘Man of Steel 2’, However, if Henry Cavill succeeds on his big comeback to the DCEU, the studio is unlikely to allow the director to reboot the character, so the new installment of Superman would be starring the ‘The Witcher’ actor and in case Abrams wanted to make his version he would have to do it with Cavill.