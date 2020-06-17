A drink will no longer be served on some flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has rethought the experience of various services.

The new normality is a stage of economic recovery, given the latent risk of contagion by COVID-19.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the ability of brands to communicate.

The airline industry is one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the damage that this pandemic has left on the air market has been patented in the restrictions that these brands have implemented to face the contingency.

Among the measures they are taking on their flights, airlines have taken on the task of being able to offer measures that stand out for the number of restrictions they have and among these actions, an element of great value is the one that has to do with the innovation.

The drink that will no longer be offered on planes due to COVID-19

There is a drink that will no longer be offered on planes, and this is the fault of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the world.

Airlines such as Easyjet, KLM, Delta Airlines and American Airlines have announced the restriction of offering alcoholic beverages on board their flights, as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The measure is part of a rethink in the food and beverage service offered on flights, to help reduce contact between people.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is how they are assuming habits that help passengers on their trips to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Among the measures that are being implemented, an element that we cannot lose sight of is that with these habits it is sought that people have less pretexts to remove their masks, a measure that is mandatory on board flights, so many airlines only They are offering water on board.

Another element that we cannot lose sight of is the series of measures that airlines are taking in various regions of the world.

Within the European continent, for example, Easyjet allows its passengers to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages on flights, as currently only water is offered on flights and food service will be offered in the coming months, in addition to Cleaning supplies for the bathroom are being delivered by flight attendants upon request of the passenger.

Other airlines such as Virgin Atlantic are offering their passengers health packages, which contain mouth guards, cleaning towels and antibacterial gel, in addition to the fact that they no longer have alcoholic beverages on board.

KLM, for its part, has suspended the offer of alcoholic and hot drinks, but you can order water and other beverages as soft drinks.

British Airways also suspended alcoholic drink service and suspended food service, while Ryanair offers packaged food only to those who request it before boarding the flight. Alcoholic beverages were also discontinued and only hot water and beverages are served.

All these measures are designed to reduce contact between flight attendants and passengers, as well as to avoid constant interaction between the crew and passengers, due to the impact that flights have had at a time as serious as the contingency caused by COVID-19.

