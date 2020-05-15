Although the DC Universe streaming platform is about to disappear due to its lack of original content, the few series that it has have managed to hook its subscribers, Mainly the animated series of the ex-girlfriend of the Joker, so finally the program revealed the expected scene of the kiss of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

For a long time, DC has hinted that there is more than a friendship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and although in the comics both villains have shared some romantic moments, it was the animated series where the company was encouraged to better show this fact, so after two seasons, the two villains had their first kiss.

Before the second season was released, the showrunners of the series had already advanced that they would address the relationship between Quinn and Ivy, However, they would take it step by step, so as not to give the impression that it had been forced, but that it had occurred in a natural way.

So in the chapter, ‘There’s No Place To Go But Down’, Bane has the two friends as prisoners in The Pit, a prison similar to the one shown in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, so when they both find a way to escape, Bane grabs Harley and begins to drag her to the bottom of the prison, so she decides to say goodbye to Ivy and He tells him to make lots of babies with Kite Man and names them Harley, no matter if they are boys or girls.

Given this, Poison Ivy decides to launch in search of Harley Quinn, who manages to free himself from Bane and in an adrenaline rush, both kiss, then act in shock when realizing what they are doing. Now it only remains to be seen if Ivy will deny her feelings for Quinn and continue with her wedding plans with Kite Man or if she will leave him to become a couple with Harley.

This is how the first kiss of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy was given, so we can say that in the end Bane was the indirect cause for this to happen, unfortunately, when the series began to get interesting, it is rumored that it could be canceled, since the third season has not yet been renewed and it is said that DC is still analyzing whether to give it the green light or not.