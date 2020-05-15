Sixth consecutive day of mass protests in different parts of Madrid. Despite the rain and being a holiday in Madrid – May 15 is the day of San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of the capital of Spain and of farmers – citizens have not forgotten the troubled times in the country . The saucepan in hand has returned to the cry of: “Sánchez resigned”.

“I would like to explain why I am here,” says one of the protesters, who confesses that “Because of the feminazis, of the demonstration (held on March 8), I have lost my brother.”

Like thousands of Spaniards, he could not even say goodbye to his family member who died from the Covid-19. “He entered the Hospital Clinico San Carlos and died the next day,” he says indignantly. Nor has he been able to watch over his brother. He simply received a call from the funeral home saying that he couldn’t see him, but that they could cremate the body and send him the ashes home. “I completely refused, they looked like they were ‘pitorreo’ and I told them to please bury him,” he says bluntly. That was the last time he heard from his brother.

“May he have the decency to mourn our dead!” He reproaches angrily.

The story of this protester summarizes the drama of the tragedy that has plagued thousands of families in Spain. He demands that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, show respect for the deceased and, at least, wave the flag at half-staff with a black crepe. “May he have the decency to mourn our dead!” He reproaches.

Now he is out on the streets of Madrid to demonstrate. “For me they are murderers, they have killed my brother with their measures,” he says. Meanwhile, without shouting and respecting the safety distance, he continues his claim because: «I want them to leave. This Government does not represent me ».

Across the street, watch a large police device, planned by the minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, with a dozen vans of Police Intervention Units (UIP) of the National Police and a hundred agents. The deployment has not prevented, one more day, this Madrid street from crowding to demand responsibilities.

“We are not posh we just want to work”

The district of the Salamanca neighborhood, where leaders of Podemos like Pablo Echenique, has become this week the epicenter of the protests against the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

Those who are in favor of the management carried out by the Executive, with the aim of discrediting citizens who have decided to claim the right to demonstrate, contained in article 21 of the Spanish Constitution, have labeled them as Posh and wealthy.

The truth is that the Chamberí district is considered the golden mile of Madrid. But many protesters who these days have concentrated on Nuñez de Balboa street, live in other neighborhoods or in more remote areas and have moved there to express their disagreement with the measures taken by Sánchez in the face of the health crisis.

Among the protesters was a retiree whose pension does not reach 1,000 euros per month. But, he was there claiming a right and asking for the resignation of the president so that “the economy will re-emerge again.”

A woman, also retired, who lived through the Franco era and who had to flee to France in May 68 To defend the freedom of the Spaniards who were immersed in a dictatorship, now he returns to the streets at the age of 71, one year old, to claim the same thing: «freedom». He feels that “he is living the same thing but from the other side” because sometimes – he explains – “the extremes meet.”