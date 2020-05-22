With the recent news that the ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ will be released next year, Many directors are looking for studios to allow them to also show the full versions of their feature films, so Paul Feig wants to release the extended version of “Ghostbusters”.

As we know, in 2016 a new remake of ‘Ghostbusters’ arrived With the difference that this one was starred by women, however, the idea was not well received by fans of the saga, who gave it mostly negative ratings, so the film obtained a low box office gross, which prevented a sequel from being produced.

With an approximate cost of $ 144 million and a collection of just $ 229 million, the film was considered a failure, so the studio produced a new installment that will serve as a direct sequel to the ’80s movies, so the 2016 version will be outside the canon of the saga, something that surely many followers of these characters will appreciate.

However, on the occasion of the launch of ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’, Paul Feige has revealed that there is an extended version of ‘Ghostbusters’ and using his Twitter account he expressed that he wants to release her. “There is a three and a half hour cut from Ghostbuster that I would love to share. #FeygerCut ”, explained the director.

We still don’t know if this is another Feige joke or if this version of the film really exists, but what is true is that the director wants to produce a sequel for a long time, as revealed in an interview with / Film. What’s great, in the comic book world, they’ve done a lot of crossovers where there’s an interdimensional breakup and our team joins the original Ghostbusters. I would love to see that team return. We had a lot of fun making that movie, “said Feige.

This is how Paul Feig has revealed that there is an extended version of ‘Ghostbusters’, So if it is true, surely the director will look for a way to show his version, however, there are many fans of this saga who will consider that they have already seen enough of this new team of ghostbusters.