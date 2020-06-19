According to Wireus CEO Markus Braun, two Asian banks took over the company’s trust accounts in 2019

But BDO Unibank and the Bank of the Philipinne Islands, the firms in question, denied having any relationship with the brand.

If the missing $ 2,100 million were not located, the company would only have $ 220 million available to meet its expenses.

CEOs of large companies are generally, in almost every respect, the representatives of their businesses. They are not only responsible for their immediate future. They also represent a kind of incarnation of the company, with great power over its management and reputation. So they should also be your most important allies. But there are times when simply a CEO can be your worst downfall.

Such seems to be the case with the German payment company Wirecard. . reported a few hours ago that the business was the victim of « fraud of considerable proportions. » This, because their auditor refused to sign their 2019 accounts. The reason? The company would have lost 1,900 million euros, about 2,100 million dollars in cash that should be in trust accounts. This figure would be equivalent to a quarter of your balance.

But the scandal of the company does not end there. Shortly after this announcement, its shares fell by more than 60 percent on the stock market. Two banks that could have had that money denied any connection to Wirecard. And, in data from Yahoo Finance, it has just fired its CEO, Markus Braun, who has been at the helm of the organization for more than two decades. Even with this decision, you have no idea where the lost money is.

Is it the CEO’s fault?

Wirecard is not the first company to decide to ditch its CEO because of a scandal or internal crisis. CrossFit, for example, left its founder on the street after he made a series of racist comments about the murder of George Floyd. HSBC last August also changed its leader in the wake of the challenging environment. A few days ago, the CEO of Patagonia left the company, although no reasons were given behind his sudden resignation.

Related Notes

The scandal that Wirecard is in now is no less. If the reports are accurate, having lost those two thousand 100 million dollars could cost the company not only future deals with banking institutions. Nor would it be able to fulfill the many obligations it has with suppliers and allies. Thus, it is crucial to find either the missing resources or a culprit as soon as possible. Considering this, the CEO’s departure is an almost natural move.

Regardless if the CEO of the company is to blame for the disappearance of this money, it shows that Wirecard is taking this possible fraud very seriously. Right now what you need most is credibility in the industry and that other agents trust in your ability to find the resources or a solution. Otherwise, you will run out of allies and your bankruptcy will be almost imminent. The departure of its CEO is thus a turning point for a better future.

How does a company lose two thousand 100 million dollars?

It is not uncommon for companies to lose extraordinary amounts of money. But generally this responds to an unexpected situation of the company. For example, Amazon-style businesses may shrink in valuation from one second to the next just for an unflattering earnings report. There is also the case of Alsea, who had to give up a lot of money to the SAT because of Vips. Or Apple, which due to the pandemic could not enter about 52 billion dollars.

However, a fraud case like the one facing the German payment company is not very common. But there are a couple of notable examples. There’s Accounting Degree, which talks about the Enron billionaire scandal in 2001 that cost millions their jobs and savings. Forbes talks about Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, discovered in 2008. For his part, Fraud Magazine points out that 100 million accounts in Capital One were violated in 2019.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299