Because it is the first Saturday of the month, these vehicles should not circulate in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico

MEXICO CITY

This Saturday, June 5, the Hoy No Circula program applies to all vehicles with hologram 2 and since it is the first Saturday of the month, it also applies to vehicles with hologram 1 ending with an odd plate (1, 3, 5, 7, 9).

All those vehicles that qualify as foreign are also restricted to vehicular circulation every Saturday from 05:00 to 22:00, while cars with a hologram 00 (double zero) and 0 (zero) circulate freely every Saturday.

The Hoy No Circula program indicates that vehicles with hologram 1 will stop driving on Saturdays from 05:00 to 22:00 according to their license plate, while if the license plate ends with an odd number, the vehicle rests the first and third Saturday. If it is even, rest the second and fourth Saturday.

The automobiles with hologram 1 also stop circulating from 05:00 to 22:00 a day during the week depending on the termination of the plate: termination in 5 or 6 (yellow) rest on Mondays, termination 7 or 8 (pink) the Tuesday, completion 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesday, completion 1 or 2 (green) on Thursday, and completion 9 or 0 (blue) on Friday.

In the months that have a fifth Saturday, vehicles with hologram 1 will be able to circulate normally.

Meanwhile, vehicles with hologram 2 two will stop driving every Saturday from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Monday to Friday from 05:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. one day During the week depending on the plate: termination in 5 or 6 (yellow) rest on Mondays, termination 7 or 8 (pink) on Tuesdays, termination 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesdays, termination 1 or 2 (green) on Thursdays, and completion 9 or 0 (blue) on Fridays.

Cars that qualify as foreign will stop driving every Saturday from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., as well as Monday to Friday from 05:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. one day During the week depending on the plate: termination in 5 or 6 (yellow) rest on Mondays, termination 7 or 8 (pink) on Tuesdays, termination 3 or 4 (red) on Wednesdays, termination 1 or 2 (green) on Thursdays, and completion 9 or 0 (blue) on Fridays.

The #HoyNoCircula on the 1st Saturday of June at the #ZMVM is for vehicles with HOLOGRAM 1 ending with #NON plates and ALL HOLOGRAM 2.

