There is a moment in many TV series, that part of the cast leaves the project for various reasons such as creative differences or that their characters are no longer required; This currently happens to the television adaptation of Archie, because one of his actors left the production and explained the reason for his decision. Was it Cole Sprouse or Skeet Ulrich who confessed why he left ‘Riverdale’?

Unfortunately this is Forsythe Pendleton Jones II, better known as FP Jones portrayed by Ulrich and who has been a fundamental part in the main story, since he was one of the suspects of having eliminated Jason Blossom.

Now, this character will not return for the fifth season, because the actor said he felt bored because his character was no longer growing and he felt that he had creatively stalled on that show.

“I am leaving Riverdale because I was creatively bored. How is that? It is the most honest answer,” said the actor during a live on Instagram, which surprised many fans, since there was no indication of this season.

Although, Skeet Ulrich confessed why he left ‘Riverdale’, he is not the only star who did this in 2020, he also made the same decision. Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione Lodge on the show.

After this, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of the series confirmed that the exit of both celebrities from the project will not be with a sudden death in the plot, but will have a justified reason; It is believed that its end could be seen in the first three episodes of the fifth season, since these were originally going to be the closing of the fourth, but due to the coronavirus they were no longer made.

At the moment, the series is in suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so it is expected that, once this health problem ends, activities will return to normal.