Is named Eddie Hall, and in 2016 he was able to raise a whopping 500 kilograms in dead weight. Half a ton, nothing more and nothing less. That yes, suffered of the pretty thing. Years later, the English admits that he saw death closely. When he lifted the weight, he thought he was not going to get out of it, although in the end he did it. His crude story along with the images of what he achieved make it clear that what he did was outrageous.

It broke the world record, but the toll was important. He was temporarily blinded and bled through the nose, ears and tear ducts of the eyes. He made history being the first human to lift half a ton of weight, but then he had to fight for his life, as Eddie Hall himself relates, who passed out as soon as he left the stage in which he achieved the feat.

«It was at this moment that I realized that I was going blind, I lost the vision in the center of my eye, I couldn’t see around me. It was like an arc eye effect, and that’s when I got really scared. I remember lying on my back and looking at the ceiling and this horrible hallway behind the sand. Just looking at this commercial roof with all the air ducts and everything, and I thought this is where I’m going to die », bill.

Got scared with so much blood

“People were cleaning the blood from my ears, I had blood coming out of the tear ducts in my eyes, blood was still coming out of my nose. I think it was pretty obvious that I did something pretty serious, I blew up something in my head that was pretty nasty. The next day I went to drive my car and, physically or mentally, I couldn’t. I couldn’t figure out how my gear stick works, I couldn’t figure out what the steering did.

He went to his son’s birthday the next day and explains that he did not recognize his own brother, something “quite terrifying.” It took two weeks for him to recover: “Aside from the bad cerebral hemorrhage and the signs of later concussions, I recovered in two weeks, mentally and physically. They always ask me the question“Would you go back and do it again?” Yes, of course I would ”, he ends.