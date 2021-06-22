Bec Rawlings already negotiates his return to the BKFC

The return of Bec rawlings clean knuckle boxing is close to crystallizing.

David feldman, president of the BKFC, confirmed to MMA Fighting that they are negotiating to rejoin the now fighter from Bellator.

“I think they will see his return soon,” Feldman promised. “Now we are in negotiations, we are going to see what the possibilities are. I know he’s under contract with Bellator, but it’s been great doing business with them. I think there is a way to put it back in and see what could happen. It would be great to have her back.

While his MMA career has been mediocre to say the least (8 – 9 overall as a professional, 2 – 5 in the UFC), Rawlings, 32, found new life in bare knuckle boxing, hitting a 3-0 mark with the BKFC between 2018 and 2019.

Since Rawlings’ departure, the promotion has bolstered its women’s division by signing former UFC fighters as Paige VanZant, Rachael ostovich Y Pearl gonzales.

