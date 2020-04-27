On Sunday afternoon, TV Globo aired the 1994 World Cup final, which marked the achievement of the Brazilian team’s fourth world championship. The special broadcast, in addition to the original narration of the time, had the participation of Galvão Bueno, Romário and Bebeto in the intervals before, during and after the match, and moved everyone.

Bebeto and Romário were the highlights of Brazil at the 1994 World Cup (Photo: OLAVO RUFINO / AJB)

Photo: Lance!

Highlighted by Brazil at the World Cup, Romário watched the game alongside his sons for the first time. Baixinho praised the opportunity to remember the achievement and show his sons, Moniquinha and Romarinho, the most glorious moment of his playing career.

– Moniquinha was four years old, Romarinho was not even one. We saw Tetra together now for the first time. It is a huge satisfaction to have given this title to everyone, and despite being many years old, I will have the opportunity to dedicate it to my six children, especially to them, who are here by my side – said Romário.

– It is an eternal thing, that will remain in memory – completed the eternal shirt 11, which scored five goals in the World Cup.Já Bebeto, another highlight of the Brazilian team in the fourth championship, decided to take the moment to praise and thank everyone who did part of the conquest. The former striker, immortalized with the shirt 7, mentioned the name of Parreira and Zagallo, especially.

– What a thrill, it is too rewarding. We have to thank everyone who fought. Heck, Zagallo, every technical commission. All players. Without them, none of this would be possible. We went in to win, Italy went in to take penalties. But we were prepared for everything – he said.

