Singer and songwriter Bebel Gilberto, 53, is preparing to release a new album, often immersed in a contained and diluted sadness by the atmosphere of electronic arrangements. In fact, she has already started doing this, promoting two songs so far, Deixa e Bolero, from the album that will have the name Agora. Produced by Thomas Bartlett, pianist and an expert in creating environments that have been requested in artists’ albums in search of some electronic sophistication, from the band The National to Yoko Ono, through São Vicente, Anna Calvi, Norah Jones, Florence + The Machine and Glen Hansard, Bebel speaks to state with the album already finalized, but waiting for the best social moment to release it. It is his first job after the loss of his mother, the singer Miúcha, in December 2018, and his father, João Gilberto, six months later. Bebel tells what he can about the new album, about life without his parents and, back in Brazil two years ago after a long season in New York, about his assessment of the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Listening to the songs released so far, Bolero and Deixa, can we expect a new album within this aura of electronic mood? Would that be an indication of Thomas Bartlett’s production?

Yes, this record has an electronic mood and also a nostalgic mood. Thomas is a keyboard player who likes to work with loops and ends up mixing the keyboard with other electronic instruments. The idea of ​​making a fully electronic record actually came from both of us when we started working together. We came to the conclusion that we wanted for this project to have only him and Magrus, a Brazilian drummer who has lived in the United States for 25 years and has worked with me for 20 years.

Was there a concept before the recording?

We actually started recording this record without realizing that we were actually writing for a new record. When Thomas and I first met, the goal was just to compose with absolutely no direction. As he knows my musical taste a lot, he was preparing some ideas that fit my melodies perfectly. When we realized, we had 17 songs! Eleven of them are on the disc.

What hotel is this that appears in the music video for Deixa?

The name of the hotel is The NoMad Hotel and is located in Los Angeles. The idea for the clip was from Erik Sohlstrom, talented Swedish cinematographer and a longtime friend of mine, but I chose the hotel. I know the director general, who worked for 20 years at the Hotel Chateau Marmont, where I always stayed, which ended up making it easier, since I was already staying there to do a private concert, in February this year. The general manager was Erik.

Do you have any new songs in your heart?

As we took a long time recording, I fell in love with the most recent compositions. I would say that Essence and Cliché are two of my favorites.

Will you have partners singing with you?

The special guest of this album is dear Mart’nália. We wrote the lyrics for Na Cara via WhatsApp together, and she recorded it with me when she was in New York. I still got your vocals in another composition of mine, Raio. I loved having Mart’nália on the record.

Bolero music, you say, is you dancing through the streets of Madrid with a love that you let slip. There is a text in which you write like this: “The two of us dancing in the dark was like a dream within a dream. The mystery of this special love that few are lucky enough to find … As if Pedro Almodóvar was addressing us in one of his wonderful fantasies “. Wow, that looks really strong, a scene in itself passionate. Things that, suddenly, seem to be no longer possible to exist. How are you living this quarantine spiritually? How are the passions?

Yes, when I wrote Bolero I was terribly in love. Being in love always helps if we have to write a song … Just like when we have an elbow pain. The downside is that using real experiences like those in this song is still a dream. And letting yourself travel in this moment of quarantine is pure inspiration … Because dreaming, traveling, rethinking and remembering events work for you to reflect and then decide what is still good for your life and what is not.

Something more personal about your father: you were very close to João Gilberto. How was the world, and your world, without it?

My relationship with my father has always been very special and intense. We were very close. It is impossible to explain in a few words the emptiness I am feeling without my father and mother. What gives me strength at this moment is to focus on my new album, on my career.

Something more political: how are you seeing President Jair Bolsonaro’s performance in relation to the fight against the epidemic?

It is extremely worrying what we are experiencing. I cannot believe that the President can treat us with such disrespect and contempt. Every day I am more afraid of the future here in Brazil, especially given the way the government has been dealing with the pandemic. This lack of responsibility only increases inequality in the country, which was already immense. The most vulnerable population is the one who is suffering the most from this neglect and it saddens and revolts me.

Where do you think it is better to be in times of pandemic? Rio or New York?

In my opinion, the best place to be during this pandemic is inside your own home, and after 20 years living in New York, my home for the past two years has been Rio de Janeiro. I am really grateful that fate has brought me back and that I have stayed here at this moment, speaking Portuguese, close to my family.

Bebel, how are the bureaucracies regarding your father’s work going? I ask why it will continue to be an object of desire for consumption for many, many generations, but family swoops can unfortunately stop the release of releases, re-releases and re-recordings. Do you think that at some point there will be a family consensus for this work to be released?

This is a subject that follows in secrecy of justice, so I cannot go on too long. My goal has always been to concentrate all my energies to take care of his health and well-being in life, hence my choice for the trustee. I did everything I could. However, after Dad’s death I preferred not to be an inventor in this process, I didn’t care. So today, I have no control over what will happen. I hope that everything will be resolved in the best way and that the world can return to enjoy the work so beautiful that my father left, and in the careful way that he desired.

There are people with unpublished material afraid to show it and get into legal disputes with the family. Too bad, because everyone loses, right?

Let’s hope that everything is resolved and that everyone can have access to all existing works and also to those that may come to light in the future.

See too:

Selena, Drake, Black Eyed Peas: check out the April clips

.