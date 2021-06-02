Bebe by Natti Natasha Has over 1 million followers! | Instagram

That’s right, the newborn daughter of the singer Dominican Natti Natasha already has more than 1 million followers on the famous Instagram social network where she made her debut from the first days of having arrived in this world.

As you may remember, the singer Natti Natasha and her partner, the music producer Rafael Raphy Pina welcomed their little girl Life isabelle last May 22.

Thus, just a few days old, Vida Isabelle, the little daughter of singer Natti Natasha and producer and manager Rafael Raphy Pina, already has an Instagram account with more than a million followers.

It may interest you: After 5 days of giving birth, Natti Natasha is finally seen

In addition, the happy parents of the little girl have called the fans who now follow the account @queenvidaisabelle “virtual uncles”, where they will show their evolution as parents and the day-to-day life of this little girl.

The Puerto Rican music producer and Natti Natasha announced the birth of their beautiful daughter on May 22.

Through their social networks they released the entire birth process accompanied by photographs of the singer in the hospital bed or receiving a kiss on Pina’s forehead.

To announce the birth of Vida Isabelle, Pina wrote the message “Somos ti @ s”, referring to her followers in one of her publications.

I am so happy, I am more full of life than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of life. Today God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a queen. I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the baby in your womb. We are going to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon ”.

In said photograph that accompanies the text, the famous producer kisses his sentimental partner on the forehead.

It may interest you: Only an open jacket! Chiquis Rivera looks like there is no objection

It is worth mentioning that Natti Natasha’s first daughter was expected to be born in Miami, after federal authorities determined that Pina was not authorized to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he wanted her to be born.

Yes, the United States federal judge Francisco Besosa denied a few weeks ago the request to the producer to travel from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

The judicial decision came after the US Federal Prosecutor’s Office presented a motion against Pina’s request that the entity justified by stating that the musical representative of figures such as the Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee has the facility to escape his responsibilities with the federal court if you were traveling to the Dominican Republic.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The accusation against Pina, who is also the manager of his fiancée, occurred after the raid, on April 1, 2020, of a property of the also music producer in Caguas, a municipality near San Juan, by the FBI.

The accusatory statement indicates that Pina possessed pistols, rifles, rifles and ammunition for them, among them a Glock model 19, caliber 9 millimeters, and a Smith & Wesson pistol, model SD40, caliber .40 and ammunition.

The artist, who engaged in reggaeton and Latin pop during her artistic development, has been awarded at the Reggaeton Italia Awards, Billboard, Premios Tu Mundo, among other important celebrations that recognize Latin talent.

It may interest you: With little underneath! Noelia looks flirty in transparencies

The first presentations she made date back to her participation in the church, which she attended as a child, where she had the opportunity to participate in different artistic activities that were developed with the children’s group, her parents decided to enroll her in the School of Fine Arts. Arts of Santiago at 8 years of age.

It was there, where for the first time he took singing lessons, perfecting his vocal skills and his interpretive strength, and where his dream of becoming an artist was born.