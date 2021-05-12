Beavers threaten the Patagonian forest

Destruction of biodiversity

According to the president of the Chilean animal rights group, Valeria Muñoz, these animals are killed with non-selective traps in which other animals are also captured. In addition, hunting has not worked either, since it is not completely prevented and controlled the population of this species in Patagonia.

Therefore, scientists are now focused on finding a solution to the problem of this invasive species, as they are directly attacking one of the most important forests on the planet. In fact, according to Eve Crowley, representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Chile, these rodents have become one of the main causes of biodiversity loss.