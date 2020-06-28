If you have peroxide in your home you are part of the average of people who believe that this component should only be kept in the first aid kit.

What about if He peroxide It is very effective for cleaning and disinfecting wounds, but it can also be used (with its corresponding volumes) for beauty and perfect skin and dentures.

For example, if you mix a ratio of 5 tablespoons of water and 2 of hydrogen peroxide, you will have a toner that will clean and disinfect your pores and then help them to close. This beauty trick is especially used for acne skin.

Other use of peroxide It is to lighten the hairs on the body. If you are not a lover of waxing or waxing, you can soak the areas where you want to « hide » those annoying hairs and then expose it to the sun. You will see immediate results!

For a TV commercial smile, enter once a week peroxide 10 volumes maximum. After brushing your teeth as usual, rinse your mouth for 10 seconds with it. Your teeth will whiten little by little and you can show off your smile without complexes.