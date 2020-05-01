Video calls have become the best tool to “be close” to our family, friends and above all, keep in touch in our work during these days of quarantine. One of the main fears of women is to look bad on camera, so here are some tricks to make you stand out and look flawless.

Light: It is without a doubt the most important factor. Well they say that there is no ugly woman but poorly enlightened. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid lights that reflect you on the sides of the face or from behind, think that the front light is the most flattering. When making your video calls, you can put yourself in front of a window, since that light will hit you directly in the face. The lighting will be even and your features will look more natural.

Angle and Plane: I bet you’ve been shocked more than once by opening your phone’s front camera. Well, it happens that any angle that is below the line of sight, normally will not be flattering. So, you must make the camera focus at the same height as you or slightly above your eyes, this will sharpen your face. On the contrary, if you put it down, it will highlight the double chin.

Another equally important factor that goes almost hand in hand with the previous one is the distance of your face from the camera. The closer you are to the camera, the less flattering it will be because the lens distorts the face the closer it is to the lens, so if you get too close, your nose or mouth will look bigger, and the same will happen with other parts of your face.

Look and Makeup: Fortunately, video calls only transmit images from the chest up, of course unless you move, but it is important that you wear light or bright colored tops and opt for white or gray tones. Besides that these will help as reflectors of light, they will help you to smooth your features. Avoid very dark tones, as these will harden your features.

Remember that you do not have to load the skin too much, in addition to that there is no need to load the makeup as much since you will spend the rest of the day at home, you only need few products and natural tones. When making up your eyes, frame the look but without exaggerating or using the smoked ones. Finally, go ahead and paint your lips red, it will give a nice touch to your make up.

