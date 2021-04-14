Beauty queen arrested for snatching crown from Mrs Sri Lanka 2021

The beauty pageant Mrs. Sri Lanka World 2021 It flowed in a normal way like any other beauty contest, until the unimaginable happened at the full award ceremony. Pushpika de silva the new queen was elected, but Caroline jurie, the outgoing queen, did not think the decision of the judges and snatched the crown from the winner. After the controversy, the affected woman presented injuries to the skull, for which she filed a complaint with the authorities. This aggression has already had consequences, because according to the Thai portal Daily News, Jurie was already arrested along with another model, Chula Padmendra, regarded as his accomplice.

© @ caroline_jurie_officialCaroline Jurie was arrested for the injuries caused to Pushpika De Silva after taking her crown

What exactly happened? De Silva was chosen as the winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka World contest last Sunday, but after receiving the crown, she was stripped of it immediately, after Jurie stood on stage and in front of everyone and announced that the contestant was divorced. and that he did not comply with the rules of the contest. “There is a rule that says you have to be married, and not divorced, so the crown goes to the first runner-up,” Jurie said, and then took the crown from Da Silva with a remarkable effort.

© @ pushpika_desilvaPushpika De Silva and her son in the subsequent ceremony to recognize their triumph

After the painful incident, De Silva also filed a complaint for the assault. “I can forgive them, but I cannot forget what they did. They hurt my self esteem. Putting on 500 crowns will not take away the pain, ”said De Silva.

In a post on her official profile on Instagram, De Silva clarified her current situation and revealed that she is separated, but not divorced, so she complies with the rules of the contest. “I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorced woman. If I were divorced I would challenge you to present my divorce papers. I have not hidden from the world that I am with my son. I have personal reasons for being like this, but being separated is one of them. Divorce is something else. I am still a woman without divorce. If it was not in order, at the beginning of the tournament they could have eliminated me ”.