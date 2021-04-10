“Beauty is more necessary when living times of overwhelming reality”

The writer Irene Vallejo (Zaragoza, 1979) has been awarded this Friday with the Aragon Prize 2021, which will be delivered during the official celebration of the feast of Saint George, Day of Aragon. The jury has unanimously decided to recognize Vallejo’s work for having become, through his literary and cultural activity, “a reference for all types of audiences and a source of inspiration for young people, nationally and internationally.

This award also recognizes that the author has been able to place in the front line of social care “the importance and value of the humanities as builders of critical people and sustenance of our inalienable signs of identity “.

“By way of words, and with a personal sensitivity and stamp, he manages to persuade about the importance of culture and literature, doing it from universal values ​​and at the same time from its Aragonese roots, dignifying the names of Zaragoza and Aragon as emblems of good culture, humanism, humanity and education, with a positive impact on many sectors and activities “, the jury concluded.

The writer, for her part, has indicated in Heraldo de Aragón that “it is the most important that is granted in Aragon and all facets of life enter into it”, so she believes that if she has been awarded it is because “they wanted to give it to culture in general” and to value the important role that all the arts have played “in these difficult times in which people have suffered so much”, in which “the culture has helped us all to cope better with reality“.

Thus, it has recognized that “it is not just another award” because “it is very comforting that they value you in your land”, where it feels deeply rooted and “that it is present in Infinity in a reed”. “Also I have benefited from an exceptional period of Aragonese culture“, he asserted, highlighting the work he does with other colleagues as well as booksellers, readers or libraries.

Vallejo acknowledges that with the arrival of confinement and the closure of bookstores, he believed that the path of El infinito en un junco, with which he won the National Essay Award in 2020, had ended. However, “the reception from the public has surprised us. Perhaps with confinement people have had more time to read a long volume like this one. “In this sense, he stated that” we have gone through a very hard time “in which” beauty, as always in times of overwhelming reality, has been revealed more necessary than ever. “

For the moment and until the promotion of his latest book is over and the health crisis improves, you do not plan to start a new book, for those who already know what plots will make it up. However, the writer does have time to enjoy her weekly column in Heraldo as she assures that “the journalism has taught me a lot “, since the newspaper is the perfect place “to dialogue with a wide and diverse public.”

In addition, it explains that to be able to do so it is necessary “to learn to present your ideas in a simple and clear way, to communicate your knowledge”, and for her “there is nothing more wonderful in the world than to be able to communicate your knowledgeFor this reason, “the newspaper, for me, is a meeting place.”