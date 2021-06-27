Beauty in the air, Celia Lora records video by helicopter | INSTAGRAM

The pretty model Y conductive mexican, Celia Lora, really enjoys being able to travel and visit the most beautiful places in the world. world Y Mexico Specifically, at this time he had the opportunity to visit a chain that is in charge of making tours in helicopter.

Thus it is in this way he was in charge of sharing with us the company that is dedicated to taking passengers to know the air in a safe way so we could appreciate how its beauty it rose as the propellers went faster and faster and the ship rose.

At the beginning they tell us how we can access a flight and then they show us how it would be a taste of the walk so beautiful that you could have such impressive views and of course the adrenalin that also the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora He felt.

You may also be interested in: Enjoy Celia Lora in a delicious Jacuzzi in a micro swimsuit

The videos are a jewel and they give us some spectacular views from Baja California, a place where you are visiting and enjoying a bit of some.

It should be remembered that in 2020 Celia he had many plans to travel, however, thanks to the world situation, he had to stay inside his home in Mexico City with his parents, taking care of himself and enjoying it is only their company.

For this reason, now that they have already been able to resume the trips, taken advantage of to go to different places and always promote the best companies in charge of making your experience the best.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This activity works perfectly for the young woman, as an influencer she has the opportunity to share many experiences but above all to help others to create theirs so that they know more or less where to go and which company is waiting to be able to provide you with the service or product. what do you need.

In Show News we know how much Internet users enjoy this beautiful content, so we will continue to bring you the best news, information, curiosities and everything that arises around Celia Lora that does not stop surprising us and will surely continue with cute content for you to enjoy.