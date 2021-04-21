Beauty from the pool, Celia Lora wears charms in the water | INSTAGRAM

After a well-deserved vacation, the beautiful Mexican model Celia Lora is enjoying her memories and sharing the best pictures that he managed to take on his visit to Tulum, Mexico, one of the most important tourist destinations in the country and which is currently experiencing exponential growth.

That’s right, the beautiful young woman visited some of her best hotels always with her influencer flag working and sharing all those amenities that she has is such a beautiful tourist place and that she is making one of the most popular destinations.

Of course the daughter of Alex Lora He took advantage of the situation to visit Tulum, enjoy its beaches and of course the pool, a place where he loves to be and make attractive photo shoots for his loyal fans who enjoy every piece of entertainment that goes up.

You may also be interested: In a short shorts and torn blouse, Celia Lora looks from Tulum

It is about Photographs Y videos that was taken inside the pool of his hotel in which it was expected and that by the way has some of the most beautiful and luxurious facilities.

Fans of the boss from Acapulco shore They enjoyed both the video and the snapshot watching their charms from the lens of the cell phone of the beautiful young woman who was in charge of taking these images for us.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THEIR ATTRACTIVE VIDEO INSIDE THE POOL

Of course, in her stories, she continues to do this beautiful job of sharing the companies close to her home who demand products for her to try and who under her own perception can recommend them.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There is no doubt that the famous Mexican host has known how to make her way through the world of social networks, making a living from what she likes so much that it is to travel and simply being a popular girl, being the center of attention and of course working to produce that exclusive content that Internet users enjoy so much.

By the way, if you have not yet subscribed to its exclusive content, it would be a very good option as well as keeping an eye on Show News, because here we rescue their novelties, curiosities And of course the occasions when they place a promotion or raffle to be able to win some Celia Lora.