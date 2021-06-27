Beauty from behind, Maribel Guardia hits from her sofa | INSTAGRAM

In case you still haven’t heard about the beautiful model host, actress Y Costa Rican singer Maribel Guardia is venturing into the world of social networks as an influencer sharing beautiful photographs of her in different sets of clothes that a store is responsible for sending her for promotions.

That’s right, this way Maribel has changed television cameras for professional cameras that are responsible for capturing her Excellent A way to model and especially to look gorgeous from your home and in the best settings nearby.

Today we will address a snapshot, in which he appears from one of the sofas in his home from behind and with a black elegant dress that made her flirtatious figure look incredible for her followers.

The piece of entertainment managed to gather more than 24,000 likes in a few hours and continues to rise as its faithful audience supports it at all times and comes to interact either in the form of likes or comments, always looking for the best compliments and pick up lines.

It has been quite a few months since she carried out this activity and since the world situation began it has been an excellent alternative for her to continue monetizing and doing what she likes the most, appearing before the camera and keeping her followers happy who have already supported her for years.

There is no doubt that the 62-year-old woman shows that age is only a number and that in addition to gaining experience she has managed to stay healthy and beautiful by going to the gym and taking care of her diet at all times.

The Costa Rican is a legend in the world of entertainment in Mexico and Latin America we have been able to see her in many magazines as the cover and in products that she herself used and now in your new stage it has not been shown that we have much to see from her.

