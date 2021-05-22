Beauty from behind, Daniella Chávez shows off in the mirror | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous Chilean model Daniella Chávez does not stop surprising her beloved audience with photos and videos of the most flirtatious Y attractive, this time it is a video that was recorded from the mirror of one of the rooms of his beautiful home in Miami, Florida.

Despite being a fairly short clip, it is possible to appreciate the charms of the influencer in a spectacular way demonstrating the excellent results it has had in the Gym as she is now very focused on her routines.

It should be mentioned that just yesterday he was telling us that he had stopped exercising for some time but that he is already recovering his curves by putting a lot of effort into their diets and going to the gym almost every day.

The video has achieved more than 200,000 views in a few hours and the truth is that it has come to impact its audience and even those users who still did not know it, of which many have already fallen in love with it.

It’s amazing how that can look like that color swimsuit melon that makes a practically perfect contrast with her skin and blonde hair adorning her curves in a way that we did not expect and above all capturing everything with the best quality on her iPhone.

Daniella is always very aware of her followers in fact at the moment and you take a look at her stories you could find some videos in which she is dedicated to giving advice to asking her fans to please value themselves, take care of themselves and love each other above all things.

She also invites you to be alone with those people who value you and appreciate you for who you are and not for what you have, in fact she also commented that she knows that she only depends on herself and her work for which she is very proud of herself and the fruits that she has achieved with so much dedication and effort.

Daniella Chávez will continue to deliver some incredible content, so we recommend you to keep an eye on Show News, so you don’t miss it apart from her new curiosities and other announcements that she will surely be giving very soon.