Beauty from behind, Alexa Dellanos looks beautiful on the street | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous american model, Alexa Dellanos is still walking the streets of New York in one of her most interesting vacations and in which she takes advantage of the time to collaborate with different makeup artists and perform various Photo shoots.

Today we will address two photos, one that was taken walking down the street very close to the Big Apple, in which he showed his beauty from behind in a mini short which is part of an attractive outfit that her fans loved very much.

This photograph was shared by the daughter of Myrka Dellanos waiting for her fans to enjoy her, they will like them, they will comment and of course they will share her entertainment pieces with their friends either to admire her beauty or to take inspiration when dressing.

Second we will address the last post that he made on his official Instagram, which he did just two hours ago and that already has tens of thousands of interactions, which shows the great attention that he has on social networks, being one of the most popular influencers of the application.

In this photograph we can see the young model in a beautiful white and black checkered pattern that at the moment of having such a pronounced opening crime the pupils of all Internet users who came to see her.

As we mentioned earlier in this photo shoot, she collaborated with a very special makeup artist for her, who percent did an excellent job with a result that even surprised the most famous on the internet, they also came to her profile to appreciate her work.

There is no doubt that the model is taking advantage of her popularity a lot to continue growing and collaborating with important brands always looking to increase her number of followers, although on Instagram they are little stagnant but on Tik Tok it has been rising like foam.

Surely we will continue to receive these types of photographs and even super attractive videos from you, so it would be best to be aware of Show News and not miss them for any reason other than that we will also be bringing your best information, news, curious data and much more to that you find out everything.