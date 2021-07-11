Beauty for New York, Daniella Chávez sums up her vacation | INSTAGRAM

One of the Models more beautiful Y popular nowadays in the application of Instagram It is the Chilean Daniella Chávez who recently went on vacation for New York and he managed to share a lot with us about his journey and today we will show you a small summary that he made about that.

That’s right, a few hours ago he shared an attractive 30-second video, in which he was in charge of summarizing all the activities that he performed in the great city of New York where he had the opportunity to spend excellent moments with his family enjoying the most beautiful tourist places and of course taking photos at all times.

Right at the beginning of the video we can appreciate the exact moment in which he was heading towards the town as well as some of his activities such as the helicopter rides he took, in which he had the opportunity to record videos very interesting and cute with aerial views of the great city.

Of course he was also wandering around Times square, one of the most touristic and popular places in the world in which I model in different ways with a skirt with a nice set and also dressed in Spider–Woman, tremendous entertainment for all present and internet users.

There is no doubt that his trip was unique and in this same he had the opportunity to also spend the 4th of July, so he did some photographic sessions to celebrate it and model in different places with outfits related to the flag of USA.

Of course he also took a bike ride around the central park a large and beautiful park that is the center of all the buildings and where he had a view from his hotel so he managed to enjoy it very much.

But that’s not all. Daniella also visited some viewpoints and had the opportunity to see the fireworks in celebration of the freedom of that country. She took advantage of every moment and documented it for us.

There is no doubt that the Influencers originally from Chile knows very well how to enjoy the fruits of her career and she also knows how to perfectly combine her work with her personal life without the need to stress.

