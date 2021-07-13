Beauty contests are already considered symbolic violence in Oaxaca

OAXACA

The Oaxaca Congress approved that beauty pageants and contests that promote sexist stereotypes or discriminate against physical characteristics be considered symbolic violence.

By adding Article 18 Bis of the State Law of Access of Women to a Life Free of Gender Violence, the prohibition of the use of public resources in this type of acts was also established where the physical characteristics of girls, adolescents and women.

This legal update also prevents government institutions from considering these events as tourist promotion campaigns or official advertising.

The aforementioned law prohibits municipalities, state agencies, as well as autonomous bodies, from allocating official advertising or subsidies for the promotion of these activities.

The reform was promoted by the deputy Magaly López Domínguez, a member of the Morena parliamentary group, and ruled by the Permanent Commission for Gender Equality of the LXIV Legislature of Oaxaca.

