Beautiful vintage style, Maribel Guardia sets trends

Beautiful vintage style, Maribel Guardia sets trend

The beautiful Costa Rican model Maribel Guardia has shown that it is not necessary to attend a Photo studio professional to take premium images and this time modeled right from one of the windows of his home.

Although of course Maribel has a very pretty so in practically every corner of it she has a perfect setting to be photographed always enjoying the attention and of course doing her work from such a safe place.

This time we will address the Photography In which she appeared with a very nice Vintage outfit, it is a palazzo with a pretty eighties colored print and of course with a bell cut on the trousers.

They could not miss their cute accessories, bracelets, earrings and some sneakers To accompany the set with which she showed that she can set trends even with this type of outfit that seems from another era but that when we put it on her we realize that it looks pretty good and that it works perfect as for a meeting, a breakfast or whatever social event.

Maribel Guardia already has a few months since she changed the cameras of TV by the cameras that now capture her from her home to promote the clothing sets that one sends her store, of which is ambassador this to avoid going out and taking risks thanks to the world situation.

Since she is at home that sense is very happy, however sometimes I miss the television forum a lot and specifically visit the Televisa morning program TODAY where she has many friends and where she has a great time every time she attends.

The photography obtained more than 30,000 likes and continues to increase in addition to being shared among many users who still could not appreciate this new work that he is doing to be able to share their likes and of course how beautiful he looks at 62 years old.

It is only worth mentioning that in Show News we will be bringing you the best content of Maribel Guardia each time she launches it, also attaching all the interesting information that arises around her, her new job and of course the occasions when she visits her previous work colleagues. which I will surely be missing.