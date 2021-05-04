Beautiful Song- Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin

I have so many songs in a notebook
It has your name and I have reasons
To look for you and speak to you again
It says in that notebook without further reasons
The time and the date and two hearts
And it says calle San Sebastián
And if I have to choose
I stay, I stay with you
And if I go back to San Juan
I dance, I dance with you
And if I have to forget you
You know that it won’t happen
And if I see you again
I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay with you
With you from Alaska to Buenos Aires
With you from London to New York
“Damn punishment” I shout into the air
If I know that with you I am always better
I have that Puerto Rican song in my notebook
The one that I wrote thinking about your little mouth
And I want to dance it tightly ‘
Little face with little face, little rich thing
I have in my notebook that beautiful song
The one that always, always was your favorite
The one that always, always moves your little mouth
And if I have to choose
I stay, I stay with you
And if I go back to San Juan
I dance, I dance with you
And if I have to forget you
You know that it won’t happen
And if I see you again
I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay with you
I keep in an address book
Your written name and some songs
And I feel like going to look for you, oh-oh
It says in that notebook for no more reasons
The time and the date and two hearts
And it says calle San Sebastián
And if I have to choose
I stay, I stay with you
And if I go back to San Juan
I dance, I dance with you
And if I have to forget you
You know that it won’t happen
And if I see you again
I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay with you
I stay, I stay, I stay with you
I have that Puerto Rican song in my notebook
The one that I wrote thinking of your little mouth
And I want to dance it tightly ‘
I stay, I stay, I stay with you
I have that beautiful song in my notebook
The one that always, always was your favorite
The one that always, always moves your little mouth
I stay, I stay, I stay with you
Composers: Andres Torres / Carlos Vives / Mauricio Rengifo / Rafael Ignacio Arcaute / Ricky Martin
Beautiful Song Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Sony / ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.