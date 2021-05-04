Beautiful Song- Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin

I have so many songs in a notebook

It has your name and I have reasons

To look for you and speak to you again

It says in that notebook without further reasons

The time and the date and two hearts

And it says calle San Sebastián

And if I have to choose

I stay, I stay with you

And if I go back to San Juan

I dance, I dance with you

And if I have to forget you

You know that it won’t happen

And if I see you again

I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay with you

With you from Alaska to Buenos Aires

With you from London to New York

“Damn punishment” I shout into the air

If I know that with you I am always better

I have that Puerto Rican song in my notebook

The one that I wrote thinking about your little mouth

And I want to dance it tightly ‘

Little face with little face, little rich thing

I have in my notebook that beautiful song

The one that always, always was your favorite

The one that always, always moves your little mouth

And if I have to choose

I stay, I stay with you

And if I go back to San Juan

I dance, I dance with you

And if I have to forget you

You know that it won’t happen

And if I see you again

I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay with you

I keep in an address book

Your written name and some songs

And I feel like going to look for you, oh-oh

It says in that notebook for no more reasons

The time and the date and two hearts

And it says calle San Sebastián

And if I have to choose

I stay, I stay with you

And if I go back to San Juan

I dance, I dance with you

And if I have to forget you

You know that it won’t happen

And if I see you again

I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay, I stay with you

I stay, I stay, I stay with you

I have that Puerto Rican song in my notebook

The one that I wrote thinking of your little mouth

And I want to dance it tightly ‘

I stay, I stay, I stay with you

I have that beautiful song in my notebook

The one that always, always was your favorite

The one that always, always moves your little mouth

I stay, I stay, I stay with you

Composers: Andres Torres / Carlos Vives / Mauricio Rengifo / Rafael Ignacio Arcaute / Ricky Martin

Beautiful Song Lyrics © Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Sony / ATV Music Publishing LLC, Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.