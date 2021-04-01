Beautiful Nymph! Ana Cheri appears between flowers and diamonds | Instagram

The model American and also businesswoman Ana Cheri once again wore her beautiful charms as she appeared among several flowers and also showed off her diamonds.

Being a celebrity on Instagram, the arrival of a new month, as well as spring, could not be missed as a celebration.

Sitting in a green field with a slight bouquet of small white flowers Ana Cheri I showed off at the same time their cute huge charmsas well as a diamond ring she was wearing.

About seven hours ago he shared this video On his official Instagram account, so far he has more than 30 thousand views.

The beautiful model and businesswoman wears a two-piece suit that consists of a peasant-style blouse that falls off the shoulders, as well as a white skirt.

In the background you can hear the song “La vie en Rose” interpreted by Emily Watts, a melody that originally belonged to the French singer Edith Piaf.

Ana Cheri always manages to turn any publication into something more than daring thanks to her personality, who is extremely flirtatious with her, always captivating her millions of followers.