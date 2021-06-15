Beautiful! Natti Natasha shares her baby’s first session | Instagram

The Dominican singer Natti Natasha recently enchanted social networks with the photographs of her daughter Vida Isabelle, this being the first photo shoot that both celebrities took with their first daughter in common.

The singer Natti Natasha once again became a trend in social networks and this was after sharing the first photo session of her baby, Life Isabelle.

Through her official Instagram account, the Dominican artist shared a total of three images of her baby with her, another of her family next to producer Raphy Pina, the little girl’s father.

I promised you that the first photo of our daughter would share with you and today I share the first with Dad and Mom, “said the singer in her publication.

In the same way, he thanked his fans for the good wishes after the birth of his first-born.

Thank you for giving me my space, for enjoying the process and defending my music while building my Family ”, he added.

It should be noted that the publication managed to exceed two million “likes” on the famous Instagram social network less than 5 hours after it was shared.

In fact, several artists, such as Cazzu, Becky G, Olga Tañón and more, left messages for Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, who on May 22 became parents.

In the many Vida officials, more images of the photo session appeared in which the comparisons did not stop in the comment box, unleashing a war between Internet users to deliberate who the baby looks more like, if Natti or Raphy.

On the other hand, the artist, who engaged in reggaeton and Latin pop during her artistic development, has been awarded at the Reggaeton Italia Awards, Billboard, Premios Tu Mundo, among other important celebrations that recognize Latin talent.

The first presentations she made date back to her participation in the church, which she attended as a child, where she had the opportunity to participate in different artistic activities that were developed with the children’s group, her parents decided to enroll her in the School of Fine Arts. Arts of Santiago at 8 years of age.

It was there, where for the first time he took singing lessons, perfecting his vocal skills and his interpretive strength, and where his dream of becoming an artist was born.

At the age of 18, he began to write and record his own songs, making different musical presentations that took place in his native Santiago and together with his friends, he decided to form the musical group D’Style, recording some musical themes, the grouping did not achieve the expected results and eventually disintegrated.

She was a chorus girl for the group Ingco Crew, participating in some songs like “Chocolate”, but this group also ended up disintegrating.

As a result, she decides to put her short musical career on a short break and today she is one of the most famous exponents of the urban genre in the world.

It should be noted that at the beginning of January 2021, he began his contract with the record label Sony Music, with which he released the first single from his next album, Before the Sun, along with Prince Royce.

He released his first studio album titled Iluminatti on February 15, 2019 and the album featured 17 songs and collaborations with Kany García and Anitta.

Iluminatti debuted at number three on Billboard’s US Top Latin Albums chart with 7,000 units sold, making it the biggest opening week for a Latin album by a female artist since Shakira’s El dorado.

Then in 2019 he collaborated with Daddy Yankee, the Jonas Brothers, and Sebastián Yatra on the song “Runaway.”