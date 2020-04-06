Mia Khalifa He is going through complex moments in the face of the pandemic that affects most of the world and therefore has some dark thoughts.

The former adult film actress posed in a sultry gown she’s scheduled to wear during her wedding celebrations.

“If the world ends before I can walk to the altar, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging from my closet for our wedding week this June.”

With a spectacular silhouette and a heart-stopping neckline, the funny ex-porn actress ironically took the moments that the world lives.

Hopefully everything returns to normal and can marry all of the law.

.