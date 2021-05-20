Beautiful makeup, Alexa Dellanos demonstrates her quality as a model | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos, model and influencer Alexa Dellanos does not stop surprising her audience with her great modeling quality, this time wearing beautiful makeup that made her look incredible in a short video that was placed by herself in her stories.

That’s right, today we will tackle a short click in which we could see that the beauty Alexa does not need much to look practically perfect or as many users would go with those traits that are of fashion lately in the social media

And the fact is that the young woman has huge eyes, large marked lips, a fine nose and an angel face very pleasant to look at, with which she manages to make her fans fall in love every time she uploads one Photo or video.

You may also be interested: Elegant black swimsuit, Alexa Dellanos wears charms for fans

And it is that the beautiful girl has been trying to attend with different makeup artists To see which version of herself she likes the most, in fact she recently visited New York and was with the most famous and popular makeup artists there so we had fantastic results and many different looks from her.

In addition to practicing her makeup modeling, the young woman also attended a department of a photographer recognized which adorned the place with balloons and other resources with which he achieved a very psychedelic and interesting result that drew the attention of Internet users who went through the official Instagram profile of the young woman and that of the photographer.

The effort of the young woman and the camera expert was spectacular and they achieved results that no one expected, which is why they were images that were widely shared and liked by users.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

There is no doubt that Alexa Dellanos was born to be a model since she was little, she has always dreamed of being one and now that she has achieved it, she is simply enjoying the fruits of her effort since she needs to do a lot of exercise and diets to maintain her slim figure.

In fact, sometimes she goes to the gym with her friends and shows us the coexistence she has with them in that place in addition to those exercise routines that she also sometimes posts on her YouTube channel.