Beautiful Kendall Jenner for Burberry, poses with her Doberman | INSTAGRAM

Posing with her Doberman, the international model Kendall Jenner unleashed the craze on social media by posting her latest collaboration on the virtual catwalk of Burberry, once again putting on the black coat in the purest style of Matrix on the radar as the next object of desire.

This outfit is undoubtedly totally ideal for when you want to look the most glamorous without much effort, this preview of the new pieces of the renowned British brand was given thanks to the fact that the super model was one of the celebrities chosen by the Italian designer, Riccardo Tisci to publicize your new collection Fall Winter 2021 for the English fashion house, Burberry.

We know well that, thanks to the global health contingency, even the way of doing the catwalk changed, all in order to avoid all kinds of contagion, so yesterday afternoon we could see how great celebrities Y international models They graced Instagram posing with this new collection.

From Irina Shayk, Eiza Gonzalez, Madonna, Naomi campbell and Jessica Chastain, the creative director relied on her famous friends and best clients to give the catwalk a reputation, which we are sure that it is never a bad idea to see models in the application, and less if it is about this new proposal.

Both the oldest of the Jenners, as well as the other celebrities and artists participating in the catwalk, were photographed in different parts of the world and in intimate spaces of themselves, we could see all kinds.

From a balcony, a ceiling, a study, the living room of a house and others, Kendall, along with his acquaintances, posed with the most beautiful and attractive outfits of the fabulous collection that surely now all girls want some other article of this exclusive brand.

In which we could observe that black coats and nude shoes stand out, which have all the potential to become the favorite items of thousands at the end of the year when they reach stores all over the world.

And it is that it is a collection that goes from the architectural with straight silhouettes, austere but innovative and exuberant, rich in seductive details such as fringes, color accents and strategic openings, completely iconic pieces, just like the images that Kendall shared in your profile.

This is how the older sister of Kylie Jenner left all the prominence to the raincoat, Burberry’s flagship garment, so, imposing a trend as usual, she wore it in black, with a leather and padding finish, worn as a dress that paired with an undercut version of the nude heeled shoes.

In social networks, Internet users comment that this textile piece is a modern version of the now classic coat that Keanu Reeves wore in the film “The Matrix” and that the style of his character Neo and his partner Trinity continues to influence fashion decades later of the premiere of the film.

In fact, Bella Hadid herself is a fan of this type of coat always sober, mysterious and attractive and we have seen that Kendall has also worn different versions and now who better than herself to put it back in the public eye by the hand of Riccardo Tisci and accompanied by her Doberman in these photos on Instagram.

We cannot deny that they both look phenomenal, and they delighted the audience so much that so far they have earned more than 5.2 million little red hearts and thousands of comments that flatter Kendall’s hypnotic and unforgettable look.