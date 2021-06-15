Beautiful Greek goddess! Demi Rose dresses in silk for nets

Beautiful Greek goddess! Demi Rose dresses in silk for the nets | Instagram

What a goddess! The beautiful Demi Rose once again delighted her followers with a truly artistic and beautiful photograph.

In a most romantic landscape, in what appears to be a half-light cave full of romantic details and her beloved harp, Instagram star Demi Rose once again exhibited her beauty before the eyes of netizens in her Instagram stories .

Demi Rose Mawby She chose for this occasion to dress in silk to try to cover and highlight her prominent curves in all naturalness. The ex of Tyga she posed in the middle of the paradisiacal moment sitting on a teddy bear and posing in the most attractive way with her hair semi-collected by candlelight.

The followers of the influencer did not avoid being carried away by their imagination and thinking that they would be the perfect date that this beautiful British model would be waiting so eagerly.

Demi has gained enormous fame thanks to her beauty and the air of mysticism that she has maintained on social media. Her prominent curves have compared her to great beauties from the world of show business and entertainment, such as Kim Kardashian West.

The closest relationship that this beautiful model has had with Kardashian has been to supposedly become the third in contention in the relationship between Kylie Jenner, Kim’s half-sister, and Tyga. Rose was spotted arm in arm with the rapper at a major industry event just a week after ending the relationship with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.