Beautiful from Miami, Maribel Guardia looks good in company | INSTAGRAM

From a balcony shows a charming and beautiful view of the sea, the Costa Rican actress, Mexican resident Maribel Guardia, presumed that she is traveling in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida, with excellent company, while both look great in super comfy outfits.

We can think that the life of artist or celebrity In any country, it is a true dream, because “it is an easy job”, the truth is that it is not like that, the life of any famous person is even busier than that of any normal job and requires many sacrifices, even if they involve travel to different parts of the world, they are still business trips, and this keeps them busy most of the day.

However, although they are in their working hours, which is practically 24/7, some celebrities prefer to enjoy their little spare time and are prepared to enjoy life, the incredible views and the best companies, such is the case of our born in Costa Rica preferred.

For that reason, from Miami, along with another beloved “tica”, the also television presenter Veronica Bastos, they posed very happily, together, hugged and super comfortable, enjoying one of their free moments from their exhausting television lives.

With her typical messages, the also model dedicated kisses and greetings to her fervent admirers: “We send you sailor kisses my dear friend @ veronicabastos1 and I”, this was more than enough for her publication to be filled with interactions.

Affirming that she is totally happy and blessed, the charismatic woman about to turn 62 years old, she showed herself totally happy and full with her life at this time, so much so that without regret she showed herself in a comfortable outfit, leaving a bit of glamor aside, Well, she did not wear elegant dresses or her very high heels, as usual.

However, this does not mean that she does not look radiant and beautiful as usual, on the contrary, her huge smile makes her stand out wherever she is, and this post shows it to the fullest.

She has gathered up to this moment, more than 12,500 “likes” and hundreds of comments where they flatter her wholesale, both her and the also adored Vero, because they both look very happy being next to each other, let’s hope that they are enjoying this Sunday.