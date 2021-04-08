Beautiful feline! Ana Cheri captivates with tight leggings | Instagram

The beauty model Ana Cheri shared a flirty video where she appears wearing her charms while wearing a tight sports suit, she looks like a feline.

The publication was made last on December 10, 2020, so far it has more than 77 thousand reproductions and 721 comments.

In the video Ana Cheri showed up at a gym showing off these sporty outfits that are from her own Cheri Fit line.

Read also: Only in threads Mia Khalifa And the result of the exercise!

Ana Cheri is a model, businesswoman, fitness coach and Instagram celebrity, she loves to show off her enormous charms just like she did with this entertaining video.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

In addition to showing off her cute figure, she also decided to dance a bit of twerk while showing her tight outfit everywhere.

While she is wearing a top with an animal print print, as well as her leggings were also the same print and she also wears a black sweater that matches the rest.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

This outfit from @cheri_fit Leopard Duo brings out my wild side for real, although I make sportswear that makes you feel good because you look good, “wrote Ana Cheri.

This video was to promote this new line that would be launched soon, surely this was quite popular, especially because of how cute and comfortable they are.