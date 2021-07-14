Beautiful fairy! Flirty Demi Rose shows off in cute costume | Instagram

Surprisingly the beautiful british model Demi Rose appeared in a Photo and video sporting her charming figure like a fairy, it could easily be the updated version of Tinkerbell.

The model Of British origin, she had dressed up for a party where the attendees wore costumes with this theme, so she was not the only one with this type of outfit, or it would be a surprise if she met other celebrities like her at that party.

Through his stories on Instagram, he shared some videos where you could see several people with spectacular costumes.

In fact Demi Rose She opted for a more fanciful makeup than her outfit itself, she was wearing a long dress up to the knees, it had an asymmetrical cut and a “V” neck, the fabric was quite transparent, however it was not possible to see what was underneath because it had several layers of fabric.

The pattern she was using was textured like the wings of a beautiful butterfly, so it perfectly matched the theme of the party.

In the photograph that appears in the publication, you can see that it also has somewhat short wings in sky blue, in addition to some green ankle boots, these seemed to be made of plastic.

To complete her look, her makeup, although it was something simple, was accompanied by some pegantinas on her beautiful face, these made reference to her costume and combined with her blue dress with various shades of this color, she also wore a kind of crown made with butterflies as well. in shades of blue, more than a fairy she also looked like a fairy queen.

Already in the video we see this beautiful British model wearing her makeup, accompanied by another young woman who, like her, was really beautiful, only that apparently her costume had a little more production than Demi Rose’s.

The second young woman was wearing a light green corset, probably with a short skirt, she had straight, black hair and a bob cut a bit short, as accessories to decorate her outfit, she was wearing iridescent wings, in addition to a headdress that It looked like a kind of transparent horns in two parts, plus a cameo that she placed right in the center of her hair with strips of sparkling stones to connect them with her little horns.

Perhaps what caught your attention is that they were about to kiss, but it was surely something like coincidence.