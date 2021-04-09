Beautiful charms, Alexa Dellanos models in the Kardashian style | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos is visiting at New York and enjoying the fruits of their labor as influencer dressing in her best and most stylish clothing sets.

In fact, on this occasion we will address two photographs in which we could appreciate her dressing as a whole Kardashian, possibly inspired by the media family that has its own reality show And that by the way is about to finish this thanks to them they have a very marked style of curves and elegance.

In fact we do appreciate the pictures in one we can see her completely in white wearing a waist that very few people have and that even looks a bit exaggerated but that is the style they are adopting.

In the other Photography We can see that she was wearing a very tight and attractive leather pants that combines perfectly with a very small pink top that barely managed with her great charms, something that fascinated her loyal followers.

The photos were very well received and have been shared among friends, who apart from appreciating their entertainment and beauty, are inspired to buy some of their clothes and make similar combinations.

As we mentioned before, the young woman is traveling through New York and has carried out various activities such as a picnic in a quite beautiful and elegant place as well as attending elegant dinners where she shares the most delicious dishes she has eaten and that practically look like made for a photoshoot.

He has also been assisting with various very important makeup artists in the city, achieving incredible makeup and hairstyles that he would love to continue having in his hometown Miami Florida, although it is worth mentioning that there he also has some very good acquaintances in the industry.

Another detail that caught the attention of the fans is that when she left her city, she left one of her friends her sports car to ride in it, so we can consider that Alexa Dellanos is an excellent friend.

Stay tuned to Show News and don’t miss out on its news, curiosities, interesting facts and much more that it will surely be preparing so that all its fans are happy with its content.