Beautiful, Celia Lora launches new TikTok in honor of Thalía

Beautiful, Celia Lora launches a new TikTok in honor of Thalía | INSTAGRAM

There is no doubt that one of the things that the model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora is creating funny videos for her official account of Tik Tok.

Although at first he did not like the idea of ​​starting this project very much, he realized that not everything was dancing, but he could also use his talents for the performance and create a few clips.

So is this time the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora he dedicated this clip to Thalia after seeing how she interpreted it and practically did it again, recreating the audio with some pretty funny faces.

You may also be interested: “Why are you so filthy”, Celia Lora responds with her face

Her fans really enjoyed the video and gave her more than 11,000 likes in addition to having been reproduced many more times, the young Mexican asks us to please follow her on her account. Tik Tok to be able to support it.

Of course, he could not miss that he will continue with his work of influencer Well, apart from recording those funny videos, he also records a little more serious ones for his Instagram stories where he shares a little of his experience with some companies.

The companies send some products to her house and once they arrive the young woman dedicates herself to testing them to discover how good they are and that is when she shares a video telling us about her experience.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition, they have also gone to places where they provide various services so you share your experience with us in the same way in case we have the need for any of them to be able to know where to go and best of all to know that they are trustworthy and have quality.

This work began just when the world situation began, so as of today she has already talked a lot and has become an expert expert.

In June this we will continue to bring these cute and funny videos from the beautiful Mexican apart from the fact that it would be Laura also has an exclusive content page and several of them, so we also recommend you not to take off to find out when she makes her promotions and that you can see also some small previews of it.